‘What a player’: Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham have a 20-year-old youngster who’s absolutely unreal

Pape Matar Sarr arrived at Tottenham with a lot of fanfare a couple of years ago, but we’re yet to see him really get a chance at Spurs.

Indeed, the midfielder has been on the fringes at Tottenham for a little while now, but it now looks as though he could be set for a breakout season at Tottenham.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference in pre-season, Ange Postecoglou gave Sarr a glowing review, claiming that he’s a huge fan of the 20-year-old and that he’s absolutely in his plans heading into next term.

Sarr to get chances

Postecoglou gave his verdict on the youngster.

“Absolutely. What a player. He never stops smiling, what else do you want from a footballer? He’s outstanding and he’s always happy. I’ve seen plenty of outstanding players who are fairly miserable,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s a great talent. That part really excited me at the moment that we have a clutch with Destiny, Pappy, Skippy.

“We’ve got a talented and very exciting group there. There’s some real growth there for us apart from establishing a team that can make an impact straight away.

“He’s very good technically. His mobility as a midfielder, which I think is becoming more and more important in the game, is outstanding. His ability to find space, to break lines with and without the ball is very, very good for a young player and a 20-year-old. Those kinds of things in a midfielder in the modern game are very sought after.

“These days most managers now realise a lot of times the game becomes a transitional game and you need people who can cover territory and do intelligently and he does that. He’s always in the right spaces, he’s always looking to be aggressive in his approach. Technically he’s very, very good.”

Chance

Sarr has been waiting for this opportunity for a little while, and now is his chance to grasp it with both hands.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg potentially leaving and Rodrigo Bentancur still injured, Sarr can really make one of those midfield spots his own, and with Postecoglou being such a fan, he could be thrown in from the start.

Of course, whether or not he takes this chance remains to be seen, but it sounds as though he is doing all the right things in training.

The 20-year-old could well be a key player for Spurs this term.