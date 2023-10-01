‘Really impressed’: Barry Ferguson now says ‘brilliant’ Celtic player is worth at least £15m

Barry Ferguson has valued one of Celtic’s most in-form players at just £15m.

The former Rangers hero was speaking about Matt O’Riley and said that the Celtic midfielder could ‘easily’ play in the English Premier League before slapping his valuation on the 22-year-old.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Listen, he could easily play in the Premier League. There’s no doubt in my mind about that What value? You would be easily looking at £15m I would reckon.

“Certainly with the length of contract Celtic have signed him up on. And he’s a real modern-day midfielder.

“What I mean by that is you’ve got to be an athlete nowadays. And he certainly is a very good athlete.

“But mixed in with that, the boy can play. There’s no doubt about that. And he’s been a brilliant find and I’ve been really, really impressed with him.

“He’s such an important player for Celtic.”

Barry Ferguson is wrong, O’Riley is worth so much more to Celtic

Look, I get it, Celtic play in the SPFL and it will always be looked down upon by others from the top five leagues in Europe. Especially in England.

Teams from the Premier League are notorious for trying to poach talent from the SPFL on the cheap simply because of the standard of the league.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

But Celtic have bucked that trend recently. Selling the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Kieran Tierney, Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele for huge money over the last decade has proven that the club are willing to play hardball when it comes to their top talent.

And as for Ferguson’s valuation of O’Riley? I think it’s a bit low. Put it this way. Celtic sold Victor Wanyama to Southampton for £12m back in 2013. Even taking into account the rate of inflation and the fact I believe O’Riley is more well-rounded player, £15m is selling the Hoops midfielder short.

I believe bidding should start at £20m and see how it progresses from there. O’Riley is just 22-years-old. He has at least another 10 years left in the game and is being chased by both Denmark and Norway for his international intentions.

O’Riley could be a player that breaks Celtic’s transfer record and I think that’s what it would take for the club to even consider letting him go.

