Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez has been spotted in first-team training ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton.

Arsenal set piece coach Nico Jover shared several photos on social media of the squad in action.

Mikel Arteta will hope that his squad return from international duty without any injuries.

He would have been pleased to see Bukayo Saka only make a cameo appearance against Scotland on Tuesday.

Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard have arrived in good form after scoring for their respective nations.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes will also be on cloud nine after finally making his Brazil debut.

To make up for several Arsenal players being away from the club, Arteta has called up Miguel Azeez to first-team training.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Ibiza and then Wigan Athletic.

He’s made a single senior appearance for the Gunners, coming off the bench against Dundalk in 2020.

The central midfielder will be hoping he can make a good impression in front of Arteta and his coaches to break back into the senior side.

Azeez spotted in Arsenal training

In the post shared by Jover, Azeez can be seen battling for the ball with Reiss Nelson on the training ground.

In the background, fellow youngster Mauro Bandeira can be spotted working with the senior side as well.

Miguel Azeez has been touted as one of Arsenal’s best young players for a while.

Speaking on TalkSPORT last year (14/1/22, 12pm), Martin Keown said: “Behind the scenes, they (Arsenal’s coaches) think is an outstanding talent.”

However, his route to the first team looks very congested right now.

Another youngster in his position who is very highly regarded is Charlie Patino.

He wanted to leave in the summer in search of first-team football but ended up settling for a loan move to Swansea City.

Azeez was also offered the chance to leave with Barcelona tempted to sign the 20-year-old.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s a surprise to see Azeez still at the club after playing senior football last season.

A year playing for the Under-21s is unlikely to do his development any favours.

Playing in senior Arsenal training will benefit Azeez but only if he’s there throughout the campaign.

That seems unlikely though and so he needs to find a loan move as quickly as possible.