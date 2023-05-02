'Not happy': Journalist shares the real reason why 'outstanding' player now wants to leave Arsenal











Charlie Patino’s main reason for wanting to leave Arsenal is timing according to Tom Canton.

The Gunners were somewhat rocked on Monday when David Ornstein reported that the ‘outstanding’ youngster wants to leave Arsenal this summer.

Described as the most talented player to ever come through Hale End, Arsenal had incredibly high hopes for Patino, but due to the fact they’re pushing to be Champions League contenders next season, they are aiming to strengthen their midfield this summer, and, in turn, there’s no place for Patino.

According to Canton, Patino feels as though it is time for him to be playing first-team football, and with Arsenal looking to push to another level, he’s not going to get a chance at the Emirates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Timing is the issue

Canton shared what he knows about Patino.

“Now, we heard from David Ornstein that Charlie Patino is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. The player is not happy that there will be a lack of minutes next season,” Canton said.

“After this story was revealed I reached out to a contact close to Charlie Patino to get some more insight. The key reason I was told is that it was to do with timing.

“Timing is a big issue with Patino and why his future at Arsenal is as it is. Unfortunately with how Arsenal are progressing to be Champions League and Premier League competitors they have ambitions to strengthen the midfield and that is not going to be enabling someone like Patino to have enough minutes to stay at the club and develop as he needs to. At 19, you need to be playing, and you need minutes, you need to be improving at a senior level.”

Right place, wrong time

It’s so frustrating to see a player like Patino feel like this at Arsenal, because just two or three years ago, the Emirates would’ve been the perfect place for someone like him.

Mikel Arteta was giving out chances to young players every other week at one point with Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe all becoming stars under the Spaniard, but now, Arsenal have moved into ‘phase two’ of Arteta’s rebuild where established stars have to be prioritised.

Patino was, sadly, born about two years too late to get the treatment a player of his talent deserves at Arsenal, and that’s a real shame because if he was in the same age group as someone like Saka, he’d be well on his way to stardom.

Photo by Alex Burstow – Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

