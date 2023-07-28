Barcelona cool interest in ‘outstanding’ Arsenal talent

Arsenal talent Miguel Azeez currently faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old is reportedly looking for a move away from the Gunners and is exploring the options available to him.

Azeez has made just one senior Arsenal appearance and has spent much of the last two seasons away on loan.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Last term, the midfielder linked up with UD Ibiza and Wigan, while the first half of 2021-22 was spent at Portsmouth.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta didn’t name Azeez in the Arsenal squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

This suggests the player is not in Arteta’s plans and, as such, another departure – possibly permanent – looks likely.

Barcelona have apparently been looking at signing Azeez for their academy team, Barca Atletic.

Sport previously reported that the Blaugrana have been pushing Arsenal to release their academy player.

This is despite Azeez’s contract running until the end of the 2023-24 season.

However, the Spanish outlet has now reported that Barca have pulled the plug on a move for the Arsenal gem.

This is despite having reportedly negotiated a deal with Azeez – a few weeks ago.

Apparently, the ‘financial precariousness’ at the club means youth coach Rafael Marquez is prioritising other options.

Pre-season seems to have convinced Marquez that Barca need reinforcements in defence and attack ahead of midfield.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

It’s a shame that Azeez’s time at Arsenal looks to be coming to an end.

A few years ago, he was making waves at academy level and looked like a potential future star for the Gunners.

“Behind the scenes they (Arsenal’s coaches) think is an outstanding talent,” Martin Keown told talkSPORT last year (14/1/22, 12pm).

It’s also a shame that Barca appear to have cooled their interest in a move for Azeez. If you’re going to be leaving a club, Barca is not a bad new destination.

Let’s hope that in the coming weeks he finds a suitable solution and can continue making progress en route to becoming a top player.