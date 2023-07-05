Arsenal youngster Mauro Bandeira was called up to first-team training by Mikel Arteta yesterday as the Gunners prepare for the new season.

That’s according to Jeorge Bird’s Arsenal Youth, which claims that Bandeira was amongst a group of youngsters who trained with Arteta’s squad on Tuesday.

Arteta has got back to work at London Colney over the past week as he prepares his side for the new campaign.

The Spaniard will be hoping to go one better this season after missing out on the Premier League title last time out.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Jorginho are yet to return to North London due to international commitments during the break.

But the next week will give Arteta a good opportunity to take a closer look at some of the youngsters coming through the Hale End Academy set-up. And it seems that Bandeira was involved in first-team training yesterday.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bandeira called up to first-team training

Bandeira was one of a few youngsters who were all involved in Arsenal’s training session yesterday.

The 19-year-old was joined by the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Ben Cottrell, Omar Rekik and Amario Cozier-Duberry, according to Jeorge Bird’s Arsenal Youth.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bandeira is yet to make his debut for Arsenal after joining from the QPR academy set-up back in 2019.

The talented midfielder made 22 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, scoring three times for the Under-21s side.

Arteta has shown he will give younger players the opportunity to impress during his spell as Arsenal’s boss.

Bandeira seems unlikely to force his way into Arteta’s plans anytime soon, but it will only benefit him to be training with the first-team.