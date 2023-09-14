Arsenal youngster Marquinhos loved teammate Gabriel Magalhaes making his international debut for Brazil during the latest international break.

The centre-back posted on social media that he finally received some international recognition.

It’s not been the easiest start to the season for Gabriel Magalhaes.

After starting every league game for Arsenal last year, he surprisingly dropped to the bench this season.

Only injuries and suspensions saw him return to Mikel Arteta’s team for their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

That performance was enough for Brazil manager Fernando Diniz to reward him with a call-up this week.

Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images

It was an inexperienced squad, with only three defenders called up who had more than 10 caps.

However, Marquinhos was delighted to see Gabriel making his Brazil debut as he started against Bolivia and Peru.

He’ll now be hoping that he can kick on and retain his place in both his club and international sides.

Marquinhos delighted Gabriel made Brazil debut

Posting on Instagram after making his international bow, Gabriel said: “Congrats to everyone on another important win!! We continue in pursuit of our goal!! We’re going to have a great time with our team!”

Marquinhos replied to his post and loved that his teammate finally made his debut for the Selecao.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £27m defender was initially called up by Brazil in 2021, but spent four matches on the bench as a frustrated unused substitute.

He was arguably in the best form of his career in the lead-up to last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

However, he was very unfortunate to miss out on a place in the squad, with Juventus defender Bremer selected ahead of him.

Photo by Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

Plenty of Arsenal fans will echo the thoughts of Marquinhos seeing Gabriel finally earn international recognition with Brazil.

Kevin Campbell has suggested he never wants to see Mikel Arteta drop him to the bench again.

There were concerns that he might have picked up an injury on international duty, but playing 90 minutes against Peru will have alleviated those fears.