Newcastle United have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai in recent months.

Earlier this year, Ben Jacobs claimed that the Magpies were among several clubs eyeing the 22-year-old.

With the transfer season now upon us, speculation linking Newcastle and Szoboszlai has intensified.

For instance, one report from Hungary claimed the Magpies wanted to offer him around £200,000-a-week.

Now, the Daily Mail says that Newcastle are hoping to negotiate the player’s price down from his release clause.

The outlet has reported that the Magpies are aware Szoboszlai has a £65million clause in his current contract.

With that in mind, Newcastle are apparently looking to engage in discussions with Leipzig over the price.

Szoboszlai very much fits the Newcastle transfer strategy. He’s young, talented, and shouldn’t be too difficult to sign.

Leipzig’s business model sees them turn top prospects into established stars before selling them at a huge profit.

Obviously Newcastle have been very shrewd since the takeover and this most likely won’t change anytime soon.

Therefore, let’s hope they enter discussions with Leipzig and they end up being fruitful.

If they are, Newcastle will be getting themselves an amazing attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old has registered six goals and eight assists from 31 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Former Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch previously said that the Hungarian is “just as talented as Erling Haaland”.

“As talent goes, there aren’t many better players that can play his position,” the Bundesliga website quotes Marsch as saying.

“Some are strong, some are technical, some are good tactically, and some can defend well or run a lot.

“However, Dominik is special because he has all of these skills combined.”

Newcastle have enjoyed a sensational season, finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Now, they must bolster their ranks with quantity as well as quality so as to compete on four fronts next term.