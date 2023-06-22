James Maddison’s future remains one of the biggest talking points in the Premier League at the moment.

The England international is set for a big-money move from Leicester this summer, and while many fans have debated where he will end up, those within the game are apparently already aware of his next move.

Indeed, according to Liam Kennedy, speaking on NUFC Matters, it is the worst kept secret in football that Maddison wants to go and sign for Tottenham this summer.

Worst secret in football

Kennedy shared what he knows about Maddison.

“Maddison is an interesting case to be honest, we saw a story from Scott Wilson at the start of the week who was in the England camp. I think it’s probably the worst kept secret in football that James Maddison preferred a move to Tottenham and London, and that situation hasn’t changed,” Kennedy said.

Wants to sign

Maddison may want to sign for Spurs, but there’s a difference between wanting to sign and actually being bought.

Indeed, with Leicester reportedly wanting in excess of £60m for their star player, this won’t be an easy deal for Tottenham to do.

The north London club are notoriously reluctant spenders, and while Maddison is available, he will cost a pretty penny.

Newcastle United are also in this race, and if it comes down to financial might, there will only be one winner here.

Spurs are in a good position to sign Maddison, they just need to go and get this deal done now.

For once, Daniel Levy can’t muck about with lowball transfer offers, because there’s a fantastic player out there just waiting to be signed.