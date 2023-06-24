Newcastle United have struck a sensational deal in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have all-but secured the services of Sandro Tonali, one of the world’s best young midfielders.

Multiple outlets have been reporting on how Newcastle are on the verge of signing the AC Milan star.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

For instance, BBC Sport has claimed that the 23-year-old should sign a contract and complete his medical soon.

Giuseppe Riso, Tonali’s agent, has also confirmed that the move is going ahead and is worth around €80million.

He told Sky Italia that all parties are just sorting out the final details of the “important offer”.

This morning, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update as to when Newcastle should hopefully announce the signing.

The transfer insider suggested it could come by the middle of next week “due to some technical formalities”.

However, Romano stressed via his Twitter update that the agreement is definitely done.

Our view

Newcastle fans have been buzzing over the Tonali news, and with good reason.

The 23-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in the game, and his signing would be a coup for the Magpies.

Tonali is tidy in possession, physically strong, a brilliant reader of the game and boasts an ‘incredible change of pace‘.

You don’t just give any player a six-year contract. Only the superstars and game-changers usually get such long deals.

Newcastle are well and truly cooking, and it’ll be exciting to see where they go from here.

More exciting signings could well be in the pipeline, and then let’s see how they fare in competitive action and the Champions League.