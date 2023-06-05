Newcastle want to sign 'incredible' £50m midfielder ahead of Manchester United











Newcastle United are keen on signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, after growing frustrated in attempts to land Kalvin Phillips.

Lavia is one of the most in-demand players in England heading into the summer window. After being relegated with Southampton, a number of top Premier League sides are keen.

And according to The Telegraph, Newcastle United have put Lavia on their list as well.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Newcastle add Romeo Lavia to list of potential signings

According to The Telegraph, Lavia is among a host of names being considered by Newcastle.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen the ranks as they embark on a return to the Champions League and midfield is an area he’s identified as being key.

Other names, such as Moises Caicedo and Khephren Thuram are also on the Magpies’ list.

Lavia, who is seen as an ‘incredible‘ talent, could be allowed to leave Southampton for between £40-50m.

Manchester United are known to be admirers of the midfielder and officials at Old Trafford believe he could be their younger version of star midfielder, Casemiro.

Lavia is also on Liverpool’s list, while Arsenal are known to have taken a look at him as well. Still only 19, there are high hopes around Lavia among Premier League teams.

A big coup

If Newcastle did manage to beat a number of other clubs to Romeo Lavia then it would be brilliant news for Eddie Howe.

Not only is he getting a top young player with Premier League experience already under his belt, it shows Newcastle can beat some of the top dogs to the big names.

Lavia is very much a quality midfield player and one who can get even better. 19 is no age and if he can get his next move right, then the sky is the limit.

Newcastle, then, could well be the club for him to make that step up in quality.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images