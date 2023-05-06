Journalist claims Arsenal could sign 'incredible' Premier League player alongside Declan Rice











Journalist Ben Jacobs has issued an update on Arsenal’s search for a new midfielder and believes one of three names are possible.

The Gunners are looking to add a top midfielder to their ranks this summer. Declan Rice is the top priority, with reports claiming multiple times that Arsenal really want him.

However, shoiuld Rice sign or not, it appears Arsenal have other options.

Midfield options

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal might try for two midfielders. Rice, it’s claimed, is the main target.

But beyond Rice, Jacobs claims that both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo could be considered.

“Arsenal could still come back in for Caicedo, even if the priority is Declan Rice. And they could go for Lavia as well,” Jacobs said.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

“They won’t get all three, but it could indicate that they might be looking for two in the centre of the park when these targets are concrete. They’re looking at such a high volume of players because not all these deals are easy, particularly the ones involving Brighton.

“Roberto De Zerbi will not want a mass exodus, and Brighton will only sell on their terms. If Mac Allister goes early on, it’s not to say that Caicedo won’t get sold, but it could become more of a saga. I think that Arsenal will look to plan and do their business early.

“If they sign Declan Rice, will there be a space for Caicedo? Or do you try and get Lavia, who might settle to be a squad player and maybe get fewer starts but be part of something special at Arsenal, including another Premier League push and Champions League football?”

TBR’s View: Lavia going under the radar

While the talk of Rice and Caicedo dominates the papers, Romeo Lavia has quietly gone about his business and impressed Arsenal. He has had a fine season individually, despite Southampton’s struggles as a team.

For Arsenal, getting their midfield signings right will be massive. Rice is a huge name and big player if they can sign him.

But Lavia is also an ‘incredible‘ player and having impressed Pep Guardiola, is someone Arsenal are right to consider.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images