Newcastle join Arsenal in race to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton











Newcastle United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Romeo Lavia, with Southampton ready to let the midfielder leave St Mary’s during the upcoming summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, who note that Chelsea are also keen on the Belgian having already made a bid for the 19-year-old last year.

Romeo Lavia has been one of the only positives for the Saints this season. It is clear that they have uncovered a gem following his switch from Manchester City.

Newcastle could rival Arsenal for Lavia

Unfortunately for Southampton, there appears to be a very strong possibility that they will end up getting relegated this season. It has been a miserable campaign, and they sit bottom of the table.

Should they go down, you would imagine that Lavia may be one of those to jump ship. In fact, it seems that Southampton may well listen to offers for the teenager.

90min notes that Manchester City have a buy-back clause for 2024 worth £40 million. And thus, the Saints could let him go this year if the chance to make more money presents itself.

Arsenal remain in the running. But 90min suggests that Newcastle have also been monitoring Lavia.

The Magpies do have a concern over his lack of experience. Meanwhile, the Gunners are viewing him as an alternative to Declan Rice.

Newcastle have done some superb business since the new owners came in. They have targeted players with amazing potential. And they have already shown glimpses of what they could be capable of under Eddie Howe.

Pep Guardiola has labelled Lavia ‘incredible’ this season. And clearly, Southampton believe that there is a good chance of Manchester City signing him for £40 million next year if the opportunity is there.

So it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Newcastle act.