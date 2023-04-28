Man United want £40m Arsenal midfield target they see as the next Casemiro - report











Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport the Red Devils had looked into the possibility of signing the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claimed Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have identified Lavia as a potential summer target too.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Both Man United and Arsenal are seemingly on the lookout for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Now, The Independent has provided a further update on the 19-year-old, sharing what Erik ten Hag reportedly thinks of him.

The outlet claims that the Red Devils manager ‘admires Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as a potential long-term successor to Casemiro.’

Although the Brazilian has been a hit at Old Trafford, he’s 31 years old, so Ten Hag will have to think about who could take over from him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also have to think about their future midfield amid ageing legs, not to mention strength in depth.

Could Manchester United and Arsenal sign one of the Premier League’s best youngsters?

Lavia would be a good shout for both the Red Devils and the Gunners.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and has established himself as one of their top players.

Lavia is known for his ability to win the ball back in midfield, his driving runs and his outstanding passing range.

There have also been comparisons with City legend Yaya Toure.

Lavia has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, including 21 Premier League starts.

With Southampton looking like certainties for relegation, there’s a good chance the Belgian will move on this summer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

City reportedly have a £40million buy-back clause and a 20% future sale agreement inserted into Lavia’s contract.

However, they cannot activate the buy-back condition until 2024 .

This means other clubs are free to pursue Lavia to see if they can strike an agreement.