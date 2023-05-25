Report: Liverpool could now use player who signed new deal this season in swap bid for 'incredible' £50m star











Liverpool could offer Tyler Morton to Southampton as part of any potential bid to sign Romeo Lavia from the Saints this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Reds could attempt to drive the price of Romeo Lavia down by including their young midfielder in any offer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Lavia has been a shining light for the Saints this season. The Belgian was a standout performer for the club as they failed to keep themselves in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of interest.

Liverpool considering swap bid for Romeo Lavia

Southampton want £50 million for Lavia due to Manchester City having a £40 million buy-back clause next summer. And it seems that Jurgen Klopp’s men could make a move.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

According to a report from Football Transfers, Liverpool may offer Tyler Morton to Southampton as part of their bid for the 19-year-old.

It is noted that Morton signed a new contract on Merseyside earlier in the season. However, his game-time is likely to be limited if Liverpool manage to land their targets over the coming months.

So it seems that the Reds are prepared to let him go to boost their hopes of landing Lavia.

Much may depend on whether the two sides can agree a fee that would go with Morton to St Mary’s. He has had a promising season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, who narrowly missed out on the play-off places in the Championship.

But Lavia is likely to attract some very good offers this summer. So Southampton may be prepared to take the money from elsewhere if Liverpool do not put enough on the table, too.

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And bringing him to Merseyside would be a really exciting move for Liverpool.