Newcastle to get in early and make bid for 'exceptional' £60m player soon











Newcastle United plan to make an early bid for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer.

A report from The Telegraph has shared Newcastle’s plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Eddie Howe will know that despite his team’s incredible performances this season, reinforcements are needed.

He’s managed to extract everything he possibly can out of his squad throughout the campaign.

Players who had initially been written off suddenly were playing at a level no Newcastle fans had ever seen before.

The club now have an incredible opportunity to build on that success this summer.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle are reportedly keen to make an early bid for James Maddison.

Plenty of teams are interested in Maddison, including Tottenham and Arsenal.

Given selling clubs know how much money Newcastle have available, they’re keen not to be dragged into any bidding wars.

It sounds like the 26-year-old will know whether he’s heading to St. James’ Park sooner rather than later.

Newcastle to make early bid for Maddison

The report from The Telegraph states that an early bid for Maddison is ‘likely’.

However, they go on to say that, ‘Newcastle want firm assurances that the player genuinely wants to come and will swiftly move on if they feel they are being used to flush out bids from other clubs.’

The ‘exceptional’ playmaker is the sort of player that Newcastle don’t currently possess in their squad.

The likes of Joe Willock are excellent at carrying the ball, while Bruno Guimaraes has a brilliant range of passing.

However, the £60m-rated Maddison combines both of these attributes in advanced areas.

He’s been unable to guide Leicester to safety ahead of the final round of Premier League fixtures.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

They’re not relegated yet, although their fate isn’t in their hands on Sunday.

Newcastle look set to bid for Maddison very quickly after the campaign ends.

The England international may end up having plenty of options to choose from.

He would have experienced first-hand on Monday the atmosphere he could be playing in every week.

That might just be the factor that decides where he ends up next season.

