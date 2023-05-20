'He'd be good at Newcastle': Darren Bent urges PIF to sign £60m Tottenham target











Darren Bent has urged Newcastle United to swoop for James Maddison ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and other suitors.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT about several signings he felt would be a great fit for the high-flying Magpies.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Maddison ahead of the summer.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs desperately need a creative player in the middle of the park. They haven’t really had one since Christian Eriksen.

Indeed, Tottenham centre-forward Harry Kane has effectively been covering that role for a few years now.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes, but they lack a No. 10 and could do with more midfielders overall.

The Telegraph reported last month that Maddison is almost certain to leave Leicester City this summer.

Bent, speaking on talkSPORT – via Twitter – named Maddison as the first of his five suggestions for Newcastle.

“James Maddison is one of the obvious ones,” he said. “A creative midfielder, I think they need that.

“Even though Leicester have been so poor he’s kept his standards very high. I think he’d be good at Newcastle.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Our view

Maddison is an ‘exceptional‘ player in the prime of his career and who has still managed to look great in a poor Foxes team this term.

The £60million-rated ace is likely to have plenty of offers from top clubs in England and maybe even Europe.

Newcastle are a stable, wealthy and well-run club that’s very much on the up and looks set for the Champions League.

As for Spurs… let’s be honest, they don’t look like a great club to join at this moment in time.

However, let’s see how things look once they’ve brought in a new director of football and manager.

If Tottenham can quickly get their house in order, they could quickly become an attractive proposition again.