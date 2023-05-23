Jamie Carragher backs £60m star to leave amid reports Spurs want to sign him











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with James Maddison in recent months.

Spurs have been crying out for a creative player in the middle of the park and may well address this in summer.

Maddison would certainly fit the bill for a Tottenham side eager to kick on after a sub-par campaign this season.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

He is an ‘exceptional‘ player who has still managed to look great in a poor Leicester City team this term.

With the Foxes still in Premier League relegation trouble, Maddison’s future at the club is uncertain.

Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, reckons he’ll leave even if Leicester stay up on the final day.

“James Maddison won’t be there next season,” he said on Monday Night Football as Newcastle faced the Foxes.

“If they go down or stay up. I don’t think he will be.”

‘I think he’s keen to see how the Tottenham situation irons out’

Spurs haven’t really had an outstanding playmaker in their ranks since Christian Eriksen.

Indeed, Tottenham centre-forward Harry Kane has effectively been covering that role for a few years now.

Meanwhile, Maddison is way too good to play in the Championship or lower reaches of the Premier League.

The £60million-rated ace is likely to have plenty of offers from top clubs in England and maybe even Europe.

Newcastle United are also reportedly in the race for Maddison alongside Tottenham.

However, there have been suggestions in the media that the England international may favour a move to Spurs.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Liam Kennedy recently spoke to NUFC Matters about Maddison’s purported stance over his next club.

“Despite having soundings that he would be willing to come here, there is a thought process by those doing this deal that he would prefer a move to London,” he said.

“They’re going to smoke him out and say ‘do you want to go to Tottenham or Arsenal?’ Who are also interested.

“I think he’s keen to see how the Tottenham situation irons itself out, who they get in as manager and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was Tottenham’s high-profile signing of the summer.”