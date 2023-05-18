Newcastle worried Tottenham will beat them to signing £60m player this summer











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there is a concern for Newcastle United that James Maddison could have his ‘head turned’ by a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Maddison ahead of the summer.

Spurs desperately need a creative player in the middle of the park, and while Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes, they lack a No10.

The Telegraph reported last month that Maddison is almost certain to leave Leicester City this summer, with both Tottenham and Newcastle keen.

Now, Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that there is a concern for Newcastle that Maddison will be tempted by a move to London.

Tottenham could beat Newcastle to Maddison

Jacobs shared an update on Maddison’s future amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

“Tottenham have always had a long-standing interest,” the journalist said. “We now have to understand who their new sporting director and manager are, but they’re ones to watch over the summer.

“And I think that the concern for Newcastle may just be that Maddison may have his head turned by London and that might give Tottenham or another suitor an opportunity and advantage, but Newcastle will be there, for sure.”

Maddison has been exceptional for Leicester over the past few seasons and looks set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

The 26-year-old has registered 19 goal involvements in 29 Premier League appearances in a struggling Leicester side this season.

With the Foxes facing possible relegation from the Premier League, it seems the likes of Maddison will be on the move, even if Dean Smith’s men avoid the drop.

The England international will have just a year left on his current contract come the summer, but Leicester are still set to demand around £60 million for his signature.

It’s set to be an intriguing battle for Maddison this summer and it could come down to whether or not Newcastle qualify for the Champions League.

Of course, Spurs have missed out on the competition this time around and could even miss out on Europe as a whole. But if Eddie Howe’s men do go on to secure a top-four finish, that may just impact Maddison’s decision.

