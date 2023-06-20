Newcastle are still pushing to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai this summer to improve their midfield options.

That’s according to Sky Sport in Germany who provide more details about the Hungarian star’s future.

Newcastle have already made their first signing of the summer window.

Young winger Yankuba Minteh arrived from Danish club OB Odense before immediately being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord.

So far, Eddie Howe hasn’t added any players to his squad who could make an immediate impact next season.

One man who could fit that bill is 22-year-old Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The attacking midfielder has been part of the Red Bull setup since 2017, initially with Red Bull Salzburg before joining RB Leipzig in 2021.

He had a great season last year, scoring six times and providing eight assists as Leipzig went on to win the DFB-Pokal.

Newcastle are now pushing to sign Szoboszlai this summer, although Leipzig are unlikely to make a deal easy.

They don’t want to budge from their £60m release clause for the player.

Newcastle pushing to sign Szoboszlai

The report from Sky Sport suggests that the playmaker is ‘high on the transfer list’ of Newcastle.

He sits there alongside Leicester City star James Maddison, however, reporter Philipp Hinze has said that, “Newcastle know that Maddison is cheaper, while Szoboszlai is more promising.”

It may be tough for Newcastle to sign James Maddison this summer even if he is the cheaper option.

Tottenham also have their eye on the 26-year-old and are reportedly ahead in the race for his signature.

The England international is reportedly keen to work with Ange Postecoglou and Harry Kane.

This might be why Newcastle are pushing to sign Szoboszlai instead.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

He may be expensive, but he would fill the creative attacking midfield role that Eddie Howe desires.

Szoboszlai has also been linked with Arsenal although they have plenty of targets to negotiate with right now.

If Newcastle think Szoboszlai is more suitable for the team than Maddison they have to go for him.

With Champions League football on offer and the chance to play in the Premier League, it’s a move the Hungarian will seriously consider.