Report: ‘Team player’ wants to sign for Tottenham and link up with Harry Kane

James Maddison is leaning towards signing for Tottenham, and the idea of playing with Harry Kane at club level is reportedly something that appeals to him.

That is according to Football Transfers who report that Maddison is now keen to join Spurs, and that he is allured by the idea of playing with Kane at club level.

Of course, Maddison knows Kane from his time with the England squad, and while the two haven’t shared that much time on the pitch together, it would appear that he does love working with the England captain in training and behind the scenes.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

In all honesty, it’s not hard to see why Maddison is desperate to play with Kane.

The midfielder is one of the most impactful creative forces in the Premier League, and if Kane is the man getting on the end of his passes, his assist numbers will go through the roof.

Described as a ‘team player’ in the past, Maddison loves nothing more than setting up his teammates, but far too often this season at Leicester the likes of Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho were not picking up what he was putting down.

Meanwhile, Kane may well be the most trustworthy finisher in Premier League history, and he’s a dream partner for any playmaker.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Of course, Kane himself doesn’t mind playing a pass or two, and if Maddison does make those runs beyond the striker that he sometimes makes at Leicester, his goal numbers could be boosted by the impact of playing with Kane too.

Simply put, Kane is a dream teammate for any player, and Maddison is seemingly very much sold on the idea of playing with the England skipper at club level.

Keep an eye on this potential partnership next season.