Report: ‘Outrageous’ player wants to join Tottenham because of Ange Postecoglou

James Maddison is keen to join Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou’s attempts to woo him have been key in his decision.

That is according to Football Transfers who report that the Leicester City midfielder is leaning towards joining Spurs.

Postecoglou may not have taken his first Tottenham training session yet, but he’s still making moves behind the scenes.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, Postecoglou immediately started to work on this Maddison deal as soon as he got the Tottenham job, and it sounds as though he’s making some progress on that front.

As some may already know, the Spurs manager is actually connected to the same agency as Maddison, so there is a simple line of communication there, and it looks as though Postecoglou’s use of his contacts could see Tottenham land the ‘outrageous’ midfielder.

Maddison is said to be keen, and these talks with Postecoglou have reportedly influenced his decision.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Of course, there’s still a long way to go before we can call this one a done deal. Tottenham need to agree a fee with Leicester and there is still the threat of Newcastle United lurking in the background.

However, with the player himself keen to join Spurs, there is hope that Tottenham can get this one over the line, and if they do, this could well be a transformative signing.

Maddison would add a creative spark to this Tottenham midfield that has been missing since the departure of Christian Eriksen in 2020, and under this new manager, Spurs will be desperate for a bit of entertainment and flair in the middle of the park.

Whether or not Maddison ends up at Spurs, one thing is for sure, he’ll be one of the most intriguing players to follow throughout this entire transfer season.