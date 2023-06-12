Journalist discusses whether Arsenal could reignite Dominik Szoboszlai interest

It’s quite some time now since Arsenal were mentioned in the same sentence as Hungarian star, Dominik Szboszlai.

A couple of seasons back, Szoboszlai was seen as one of the key targets for the Gunners. In the end, nothing materialised and he moved to RB Leipzig instead, where he has continued to do well.

Of course, this summer it is Newcastle who are being linked with him. And according to Football London’s Tom Canton, there’s no indication as yet that Arsenal will come back to the table.

Arsenal move on from Dominik Szboszlai

Speaking about a range of Arsenal related issues on his Gooner Talk podcast, Canton covered a number of questions from fans on potential targets.

But when asked about going back in for Szoboszlai, Canton said that there’s nothing to suggest that’s a deal Arsenal will be revisiting.

“I haven’t heard any suggestions we are looking at him again, of course we were very interested in signing him when he was at Red Bull Salzburg,” Canton said.

“I think he’d cost a significant amount of money because they bought him for around £20m in 2021. There’s still a lot to come from that player and I think they’d be looking to make a profit if they did decide to sell. He himself has been speaking to the media and said if he could move to one of the top five clubs in the world right now he would and I’d put Arsenal in that bracket right now.”

The 22-year-old had an impressive season last term, hitting double figures in both goals and assists.

A few years is a long time in football

It’s not that Dominik Szoboszlai isn’t a good player, because he is. He’s done well in Germany and showed he can step up.

However, Arsenal are fishing in a different pond now and it seems only the very best will do for the Gunners now.

So, while Szoboszlai would add something to the squad, he’s not going to have the impact he might once have had.