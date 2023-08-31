‘Need to be careful’: Chris Sutton now makes point about Celtic transfers and Ange Postecoglou

Celtic’s transfer business has now been called into question this summer.

Through no fault of his own, Brendan Rodgers has had a horrendous run of injuries to deal with but what that has done is shine a spotlight on Celtic’s squad depth and the quality of player at the Irishman’s disposal.

And former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton, has had his say on this. Sutton was speaking about the recruitment strategy this summer and offered his opinion on why Celtic have found themselves scrambling around at the last minute looking to add quality to the team.

Sutton said [Record Celtic podcast], “Things which concern me with regards to the recruitment, Ange Postecoglou, and I need to be careful about how I word this, but he would take all the responsibility himself.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

“He would say this is the way we’re doing things and he must have had a large say in the players coming in from Japan and whatever.

“And their recruitment didn’t seem an issue. That may have been because Celtic were winning and doing well.

“Most of Ange Postecoglou’s recruitment at that particular time was excellent and all the players did pretty well.

“What I think has changed at the start of this season, and I do think this is different, is Brendan Rodgers is sort of distancing himself from the recruitment.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

“There’s not a togetherness. It’s sort of somebody else who’s bringing the players in and that seems where there’s a slight split in the camp.

“And of course, when there’s a slight split in the camp then supporters start to talk about it. That the club isn’t harmonious. So that’s where I see a little bit of difference.”

Ange certainly did have an eye for a player and his influence on Celtic’s recruitment strategy was clear to see from the minute he walked in the door.

Pursuing players from Japan like Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate proved that he had his hand in the transfer dealings of the club and if Sutton is correct, and Rodgers doesn’t have that same influence, should the Celtic fans be concerned?

But it does seem as though the club are getting their act together now. Adding Luis Palma is a start and if they can get Paulo Bernardo and Nat Phillips confirmed, the supporters will leave this transfer window behind a lot happier than they were two weeks ago.

In other news, Celtic have just agreed to sell 26-year-old player for £3.5m loss