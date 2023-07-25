Mikel Arteta still hasn’t decided whether to sell ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player

Mikel Arteta still hasn’t made a decision on whether he’s going to sell Folarin Balogun this summer.

Journalist Chris Wheatley was speaking to NationWorld TV’s YouTube channel about the young forward’s future.

With incomings at Arsenal slowing down, there’s now a focus on who might be heading out of the club this summer.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga haven’t travelled with the first team on tour with their futures undecided.

There’s also Nuno Tavares who could be on his way out after appearing at the Under-21 European Championships.

One player who fans will be split on right now is Folarin Balogun.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The ‘phenomenal’ forward has only played 10 first-team games for Arsenal but impressed on loan last season.

Balogun has given Mikel Arteta a decision to make regarding his future after scoring 21 times in Ligue 1.

With Gabriel Jesus expected to start the season as Arsenal’s first-choice forward, Balogun will be battling with Eddie Nketiah to be his backup.

However, that might not be enough to keep the American international happy after being the main man at Stade Reims last year.

Arteta yet to make Balogun decision

Speaking about the 22-year-old forward, Wheatley said: “We know that he [Balogun] can potentially be a £60m, £70m, £80m player in the future. He’s not there at the moment but Arsenal do want a little bit more than that £35-40m mark.

“I do feel like it’s going to be a tough deal for them [Inter] to do, but they’re not going to give up, they’re going to try and sign Flo Balogun this summer.

“But as things stand, I think it’s one to wait until the end of the transfer window because I don’t think Mikel Arteta has made his final decision yet on Balogun.

“Balogun of course wants to play regular first-team football, he might find that difficult to get at Arsenal with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him of course.

“But, if he has a good pre-season then who knows and with Arsenal playing in the Champions League, he may have a better chance of playing regular first-team football.

“So, let’s wait and see on that one but certainly one to watch.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Inter Milan want to sign Balogun on loan this summer with an obligation to buy.

However, the finances are unlikely to inspire Arsenal to sell one of their most promising youngsters.

Arteta still has plenty of time to make a decision on Balogun’s future.

The forward may force his hand eventually if he thinks he’s not going to get enough minutes next season.

He was also seen mysteriously training away from the rest of the squad yesterday.