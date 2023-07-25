Arsenal set to receive bid for their 22-year-old, loan with obligation to buy for £30m

Arsenal are set to receive a bid from Inter Milan for young forward Folarin Balogun.

Journalist Chris Wheatley was speaking on the NationalWorld TV YouTube channel about the 22-year-old.

There’s been plenty of speculation this summer about Folarin Balogun’s future at Arsenal.

After having a fantastic season on loan at Stade Reims, clubs have taken an interest in the young forward.

That’s because there are no guarantees that he’ll be involved in Mikel Arteta’s plans next season.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus is set to continue as Arsenal’s first-choice striker, with Eddie Nketiah acting as his deputy.

Balogun is desperate to continue playing first-team football after his season with Stade Reims and doesn’t want to be sat on the bench.

Inter Milan are one of several clubs looking to act on his opportunity.

Wheatley believes Arsenal are about to receive a bid from the Italian giants for Balogun.

However, the finances are unlikely to appeal to the Gunners right now.

Arsenal to receive bid for Balogun

Speaking about the young striker’s future, Wheatley said: “Well judging by Mikel Arteta’s comments after recent friendly matches, he’s going to take a look at Flo Balogun before making any final decision on his future.

“Now, we know Balogun had an amazing season out in France last season and because of that he’s attracted a lot of interest.

“That interest is coming from some big clubs as well. Inter in Italy are really interested in signing him.

“The only issue there that I can see is the finances that they are currently weighing up that they’re going to offer Arsenal is not exactly what Arsenal are looking for.

“Now, the first bid that they are looking to prepare is a loan deal, but it’s going to be a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

“So, we expect a €5m [£4.3m] fee with an obligation to buy for €35m [£30m].

“Now, that is not really a lot of money when you consider what Flo Balogun did in France last season.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Arsenal are very unlikely to accept the first bid they receive for Balogun especially because there are other clubs interested.

If they’re going to sell him this summer, they will hope a bidding war breaks out first to push his price up.

Right now, he’s training away from the rest of the first-team squad on their pre-season tour.

Clubs may see that as a sign that they need to act fast if they want to sign the exciting striker.