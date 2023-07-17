PL rival would now rather sign ‘special’ £18m Arsenal player permanently than on loan – journalist

Journalist James McNicholas has suggested that Burnley would rather sign Albert Sambi Lokonga permanently as they do not want to use one of their loan spots on the Arsenal midfielder.

McNicholas was speaking on his YouTube channel as Arsenal now look to move some players on after welcoming a number of marquee signings in the summer transfer window.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga is certainly one player facing an uncertain future at the Emirates. The Belgian is yet to really find his feet with Mikel Arteta’s side. And the Gunners have since welcomed Declan Rice to the club.

Burnley would prefer permanent move for Lokonga

Lokonga spent the second-half of last season on loan with Crystal Palace. Unfortunately, that move did not exactly work out particularly well for the 23-year-old.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fortunately for Lokonga, there is interest from elsewhere in the Premier League. Reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Burnley are keen on Lokonga. Arsenal meanwhile, could be open to loaning him out.

However, McNicholas believes that a loan move may not suit the Clarets now that they have been promoted.

“Burnley, of course, like Sambi. Vincent Kompany knows him very well from their time together at Anderlecht. It’s an interesting one. If they want to loan him, he’ll take up one of their Premier League loan slots. And I hear that’s something Burnley are a little bit cautious about. They would prefer a permanent deal,” he told his YouTube channel.

It is hard to imagine Arsenal have much of a problem with selling Lokonga – depending on the fee Burnley are prepared to pay.

It is still too soon to write him off completely. There was a reason Arsenal brought him to the club for £18 million in the first place. Vincent Kompany has previously suggested that he is a ‘special‘ talent.

But he has really struggled to show much at all while wearing an Arsenal shirt. So it will surely be best for all parties if Burnley offer a substantial fee in this window.

It is unlikely to do Lokonga many favours if he remains in the Arsenal squad beyond the deadline for this current window.