Multiple Premier League clubs eyeing ‘extraordinary’ Arsenal defender

The latest reports suggests that Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is attracting interest from a lot of clubs, especially those in the Premier League.

According to Football.London, the future of the Arsenal defender is uncertain. The report goes on to say that his interest from a number of teams in the Premier League.

The defender went out on loan last season to Ligue 1 at Marseille. This was following a very inconsistent first campaign at the Gunners.

The left-back is still only 23 years-old but has to compete with Kieran Tierney as well as star left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Tavares attracting a lot of interest

It is no shock to see the Portuguese defender attract a lot of interest this summer. This is due to the fact that he had a very successful loan in France.

The ‘extraordinary‘ defender has definitely had his moments and in France he showed he can also be an offensive threat.

Tavares managed to score six goals in his 39 appearances. Moving to another Premier League club may be a move that benefits all parties.

Arsenal could receive some money on the player to help their transfer budget, while Tavares will get more consistent game time.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

With Tierney and Zinchenko to compete with, it would feel like he is far down the pecking order at the club.

This is emphasised more by the fact that Arsenal are now hoping to be title challengers.

There will be a lot of outgoings at the club as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad. It really looks like Tavares could be one of them.