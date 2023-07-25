Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun trained away from the first-team in the US yesterday, after claims he could be on the move this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Balogun worked with an individual coach rather than Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after enjoying a brilliant campaign in France last time out.

The USMNT international bagged 22 goals for Reims in France and seems eager to play regularly this season.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether he will get that opportunity at Arsenal and the likes of Inter Milan are showing strong interest in signing Balogun this summer.

Indeed, James Benge claims that Arsenal ideally want to sell Balogun to another Premier League side.

Now, Balogun has trained separately from the Arsenal squad as speculation surrounding his future ramps up.

Balogun trains away from first-team

The Athletic reports that Balogun trained separately from the Arsenal squad during a training session in Los Angeles on Monday.

It’s noted that the 22-year-old worked with an individual coach on the day, while his teammates were going through ‘more intense work’ with Arteta.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Balogun looks set to be on the move this summer, with Inter Milan readying a bid for the Hale End Academy product.

The youngster was ‘phenomenal’ in France last season and it would be a shame for Arsenal to lose such a talented youngster.

But it’s difficult to see where he will fit into Arteta’s plans, especially with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah all performing well last season.

Nevertheless, if Balogun does end up leaving, Arsenal will surely look to insert a buy-back clause. The youngster looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and it would be a real shame if that wasn’t in North London.