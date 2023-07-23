Journalist Ben Jacobs has labelled Arsenal star Kieran Tierney as ‘one to watch’ for Newcastle United this summer.

Jacobs spoke to GiveMeSport and provided an update on Eddie Howe’s search for a new left-back.

Newcastle have enjoyed a promising start to the summer window having already snapped up Sandro Tonali while Harvey Barnes is also closing in on a switch to St James’ Park.

Howe will be keen to bolster his squad ahead of Newcastle’s return to the Champions League and bringing in competition for Dan Burn seems to be a priority.

Of course, Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Kieran Tierney.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, The Telegraph reported back in March that Howe is a long-term admirer of the Arsenal full-back.

And despite Newcastle’s interest in Southampton’s Tino Livramento, it seems they could still move for Tierney this summer.

Newcastle could still move for Tierney

Jacobs claims that Tierney is yet to make a decision over his Arsenal future after the Scotland international struggled for minutes last season.

“Kieran Tierney is one to watch as far as left-backs are concerned at Newcastle,” Jacobs said. “There’s been a long-standing interest.

“Arsenal have to understand whether Tierney is happy with his diminished game-time and prepared to stay at the club or, alternatively, would like to go somewhere where he might be a starting left-back.

“Until the player decides, Newcastle won’t move in any kind of concrete sense. But there’s also a possibility that Tierney is available in the market.

“I would expect Newcastle to move for a left-back because there’s a starting spot potentially available even though Dan Burn is liked and popular at the football club.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Tierney fell down the pecking order at Arsenal last season after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Scotland international was a key man under Arteta beforehand and was labelled a ‘magnificent’ talent.

Arsenal have spent heavily during the early stages of the transfer window, which could play into Newcastle’s hands when it comes to signing Tierney.

Of course, the 25-year-old is expected to command a decent fee but should Newcastle firm up their interest, the Gunners may be tempted to cash in.