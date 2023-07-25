Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is currently training alone on their pre-season tour of the United States.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details on the Ukrainian’s preparations for the upcoming season.

Mikel Arteta will be relatively pleased with how his summer is going at Arsenal after an encouraging campaign last year.

His three key transfer targets arrived relatively quickly and were able to join the rest of the squad on their main pre-season trip.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz have all been given time to integrate into the squad and minutes on the pitch.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Arteta selected a very strong side to face Manchester United on Saturday, although they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

One player who was absent despite speaking to the press before the game was Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko is currently training alone as the Arsenal left-back still isn’t fully fit right now.

He’s got less than three weeks now until the Premier League campaign kicks off and will want to be involved when they face his old club Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The report from The Athletic says that Zinchenko is doing individual work right now.

This is because he’s continuing his recovery from the calf injury that ended his campaign last season.

Zinchenko managed 27 Premier League appearances last season, but had five different injury issues throughout the season.

His deputy Kieran Tierney has been linked with leaving the club this summer.

However, Arteta is unlikely to sanction a departure for the Scottish international if his first-choice left-back isn’t fit.

Zinchenko isn’t the only Arsenal player training alone right now.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Young striker Folarin Balogun is also working away from the rest of the squad.

The rest of the squad were doing more intense training suggesting that Balogun may also not be 100% right now.

Zinchenko was vital to how Arsenal played last season as he drifted into midfield and caused teams plenty of problems.

New signing Jurrien Timber can do a similar job on the right, relieving some of the pressure on the 26-year-old.