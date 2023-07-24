Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has suggested that he’s not pushing to leave the club right now.

Tierney was speaking to the press, via The Athletic, on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States.

There’s been plenty of talk about the Scottish international’s future this summer.

Kieran Tierney lost his place in the Arsenal side last season after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The Ukrainian allowed Mikel Arteta to play a completely different system that saw the left-back drift into midfield.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was a completely alien tactic to Tierney and as a result, he wasn’t used very often by Arteta.

Newcastle United and Manchester City have both been linked with the £25m defender this summer.

However, Tierney is not looking to leave Arsenal right now and isn’t unhappy at the club.

Tierney not pushing to leave Arsenal

Asked about his future at the Emirates, Tierney said: “It’s not really up to me. I’m happy, I’m working hard every day and getting minutes. I’m just trying to do as well as I can.

“No (I have not had conversations with Arteta).

“You can’t play every single game, every single season, every single year. I don’t expect that and I still made a lot of appearances last year.

“I was ready every game and working 100 per cent. I think everyone in there would agree with that, that I never give less than that whether I’m playing or not.

“In the games I did play I tried to do my best for the team. I came off the bench a lot last season, whether that was to see games out or help get a goal.”

It’s difficult to know how to react to knowing Tierney hasn’t spoken to Arteta about his future.

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

On the one hand, it suggests the 26-year-old isn’t looking to force a move away from the club.

However, Arteta has offered Tierney no assurance about his playing time at Arsenal which may leave him in a difficult position.

Tierney is a quality defender and unfortunately a victim of playing for a club using a system that doesn’t suit him.

However, the signing of Jurrien Timber means there may be a way into the team for Tierney.

The Dutch right-back can also play in that inverted role, meaning Arteta could use him in that position, allowing Tierney to function as a traditional left-back.

Having those sorts of options might be why Arteta is not pushing to sell Tierney right now.