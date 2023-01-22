Arsenal make Charlie Patino contract decision after impressive loan spell











Arsenal want to offer a new contract to star youngster Charlie Patino, who has impressed while out on loan with Blackpool this season.

Patino has been a regular for Blackpool and has made more than 20 appearances already for the Championship outfit.

The Gunners had previously triggered a contract extension with Patino. However, the club are keen to tie him down further and according to Fabrizio Romano, want to offer him a long-term contract.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said that the Gunners view Patino as important for the future, meaning a new deal is on the way.

“They want to extend the contract of Charlie Patino. They triggered the extension on his contract, but they are convinced he is a player for the future, so they want to offer him a new deal,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“This contract situation at Arsenal is a really important one in the Emirates.”

Still only 19, Patino is seen by Arsenal as one of their stars of the future. After impressing with the first-team initially, he was sent out on loan to further his experience. That has proved successful so far, with Patino a key man for Blackpool.

TBR’s View: Patino one for Arsenal to work with for the future

Charlie Patino is a massive talent and a player Arsenal fans can be excited about. Blackpool might not be doing that well in the Championship but Patino has shone in the main.

Playing regularly at 19 in the second tier is no easy feat. The Arsenal youngster can be proud of his efforts and it’s no wonder the Gunners want to tie him down.

Like so many at London Colney right now, Patino is highly rated. If he can continue to develop, then Arsenal might save themselves millions in the market in the future.