Arsenal staff very impressed by Charlie Patino's form this season

The Athletic reports that Arsenal staff have been left very impressed by their youngster Charlie Patino this season, who’s currently out on loan at Blackpool.

Mikel Arteta’s men managed to bring in a midfielder yesterday after the club snapped up Jorginho from their London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners were chasing a deal for Moises Caicedo, but Sky Sports reports that Brighton knocked back two bids for the 21-year-old.

Caicedo would have certainly fitted Arsenal’s profile of signing younger players with huge potential, but it seems the club are impressed with one of their own talents coming through the ranks in Patino.

The youngster joined Championship outfit Blackpool on a season-long loan deal over the summer and he’s certainly benefitting from playing regular first-team football. And it seems that Patino’s form has caught the attention of staff at Arsenal.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal staff impressed by Patino form

Arsenal have been really impressed with Patino’s form in the Championship this season, according to The Athletic.

But there were no talks over the possibility of recalling him as the Gunners searched for a new midfielder towards the end of the window.

Patino has been a standout performer in a struggling Blackpool side this season as they currently sit second from bottom.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 19-year-old has managed to register three goals and two assists in 23 appearances from the middle of the park.

Of course, Arsenal look likely to dip into the market for a new midfielder once again over the summer, with the likes of Declan Rice named as a possible target.

But Patino will be hoping to return to north London at the end of the season and stake his claim for a place in Arteta’s squad.

