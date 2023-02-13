Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could move for Youri Tielemans very soon











Arsenal are now seriously considering trying to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer next summer.

A report from Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, has provided an update on the Belgian international’s future.

Youri Tielemans didn’t feature as his Leicester teammates destroyed Tottenham at the weekend.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder missed just his second league game of the season with a calf issue.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future at the start of the season.

Arsenal were at the front of the queue to sign Tielemans, but a move never materialized.

He, and Leicester, struggled at the beginning of the campaign, but his form has certainly improved.

Handed the captain’s armband in October, Tielemans has helped lift Leicester away from the relegation zone.

However, he appears to have bigger ambitions than spending the rest of his career at the King Power Stadium.

And now, Arsenal could sign Tielemans from Leicester when his contract expires in the summer.

Arsenal could make move to sign Tielemans soon

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Tielemans’s future, Jones said: “Ultimately, the player now has a big window of opportunity in terms of where he could land next.

“It’s not impossible that Arsenal now make their move for him.

“Arsenal were always against paying a fee for him, knowing that he could be available for free if they could get this far.”

The Gunners put all their efforts into signing Brighton star Moises Caicedo in January.

However, the Seagulls would not budge despite Arsenal’s mammoth offer for the Ecuadorian.

Tielemans would offer Arsenal a much cheaper option were they to sign the Leicester captain.

He would likely demand a big signing on fee, and an improvement on his £120,000-a-week wages.

However, it would be a real saving on the £70 million they offered for Caicedo just a few weeks ago.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently said Arsenal haven’t ruled out a summer move for the Belgian.

Whether he’s the sort of player Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in is still up for debate.

Tielemans’s availability has been well known for some time, and yet Arsenal have never made their move.

The 25-year-old is going to have a lot of options on the table very soon.

If Arsenal is one of them, it might be very hard for Tielemans to turn down.

