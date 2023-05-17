Michail Antonio shocked Tottenham haven’t appointed 51-year-old manager











West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has admitted he’s shocked Tottenham Hotspur haven’t appointed Mauricio Pochettino.

Antonio was speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast as the Argentinian’s future looks set to be decided.

Tottenham’s search for a new manager has now been going on for more than seven weeks.

Since Antonio Conte was sacked, Cristian Stellini and now Ryan Mason have been put in charge.

It’s not benefitted Spurs, and any hope of a new manager bounce carrying them into the top four has been extinguished.

Instead, they’re now fighting to finish in the top seven to secure any sort of European football next season.

Mauricio Pochettino also looks set to join rivals Chelsea in time for next season.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The sharing of managers between the two clubs looks set to continue, with Conte and Jose Mourinho also having spells in charge of both sides.

Antonio has admitted he didn’t think Pochettino would end up anywhere except for Tottenham.

It’s going to be very odd for Spurs fans to see him in the Stamford Bridge dugout on a regular basis.

Antonio admits shock that Tottenham didn’t appoint Pochettino

Speaking to Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Antonio said: “So boys, I did not see this coming whatsoever. I obviously thought Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] would have gone back to Spurs.

“But he hasn’t he’s going to Chelsea.”

Tottenham don’t appear to have narrowed down their shortlist of potential new managers yet.

Pochettino reportedly wasn’t even considered by Tottenham, which might surprise Antonio even more.

Another manager out of the running is Julian Nagelsmann after he was dismissed by Bayern Munich.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso are reportedly both being considered.

However, with no sporting director in place, finding the right manager won’t be easy.

Daniel Levy is running out of time to act before the transfer window opens.

Whoever comes in will also have to do their best to persuade Harry Kane to sign a new deal.

Otherwise, he’ll be out the door too in just 12 months’ time.

Show all