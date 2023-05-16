‘There was a sense’: Journalist shares what some Spurs staff had been saying about re-hiring Pochettino
Some within Tottenham had real reservations about the idea of re-hiring Mauricio Pochettino due to the culture around the club when he was there the first time around.
Speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, Charlie Eccleshare has shared an update on Pochettino and how some within the club have spoken about the idea of the Argentine coming back to north London.
Fans made it very clear from the stands that they wanted Pochettino to return, but the staff at the club were questioning whether or not the same old issues would rear their heads if Pochettino were to return.
Reluctant
Eccleshare shared what he’s heard about the view of Pochettino within Tottenham.
“I think there is an element of that. People think that we, as Pochettino-philes, do glorify the whole thing. It did go toxic towards the end, and by the end it was bad. There was a sense among some that ‘do we really want to go back to that? Are these issues really resolved? Are we kidding ourselves and will these tensions play out again?’ Politically it would have been a smart move, but we can’t have it both ways,” Eccleshare said.
Not enough changes
Pochettino retuning to Spurs would make sense at some point, but, right now, there’s not enough distance between his 2019 sacking and this current situation.
Many of the same issues Spurs had in 2019 persist at the club. The squad is very similar, the league position has fallen, and, perhaps more importantly, the owner is the same old Daniel Levy.
As Eccleshare says, things turned toxic towards the end of Pochettino’s time at Spurs, and while the fanbase may want to see him return, the players and the staff may not share that same sentiment.
