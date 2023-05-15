Michel Vorm claims 'amazing' 44-year-old manager is ready for the Tottenham job











Michel Vorm has told his former club Tottenham Hotspur that Arne Slot is ready to become their next permanent manager.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Arne Slot ever since Antonio Conte left the club back in March.

Indeed, the speculation seems to have gathered more pace after Spurs ruled themselves out of a move for Julian Nagelsmann.

Slot has impressed at Feyenoord this season and lifted the Eredivisie title after a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Journalist Miguel Delaney has labelled the Dutchman as the ‘slight favourite’ to land the Spurs job after the Nagelsmann news.

Now, Michel Vorm has told Football.London that Slot is ready to take a big job in England and manage Tottenham.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Vorm backs Slot for the Tottenham job

Vorm labelled Slot as an ‘amazing’ manager and claimed he would be a good fit for Tottenham.

“I think he’s ready,” the former Spurs man said of Slot. “He showed that, because I know the Dutch league well and what he’s done before, and I speak with a lot of players in Holland, and over the years at AZ and now at Feyenoord how positive they are about him and the style of play, how he communicates and treats all the players and they have done so well.

“If you see how they did last season and then now they’ve won the title. He’s done an amazing job and for me he would definitely be a good fit.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

While Slot is still relatively unproven at the highest level, he’s an intriguing option for Spurs.

The Dutchman has proven he can guide clubs to bigger and better things during his spells at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

But above all, he’s an exceptional coach who plays an exciting brand of football, two qualities that recent Tottenham managers have arguably lacked.

Show all