Report: Tottenham worried 'classy' manager's lack of experience











A report has claimed that Xabi Alonso is in the running for the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s vacancy, but the Spurs board is concerned about his lack of experience.

The club are on the hunt for a new manager and will look to appoint one permanently in the summer. With Spurs possibly missing out on Europe altogether, they will be a lot of pressure on the new coach.

According Yahoo! Sport, Tottenham are interested as hiring Alonso as manager of the club. There are some worries though as there are ‘concerns about his lack of experience’. He is currently seen as an outsider for the role.

Alonso is currently at Bayer Leverkusen. He was ‘successful everywhere‘ during his playing career and has certainly hit the ground running in the dugout too.

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Tottenham concerned about Xabi Alonso experience

At Bayer Leverkusen, the ‘classy‘ manager has massively improved the fortunes of the German club. They were close to the relegation battle when he took over but now they are seventh in the Bundesliga.

Spurs have attempted to sign very experienced managers in the past. Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have both had the job but they have failed to win Spurs any trophies. They were both sacked.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be a worry to offer the role to someone who has less experienced as some of the biggest managers in Europe have failed at the club.

It perhaps may be better to work with a younger manager who has a lot to prove like Alonso have. The club also needs to be backed well.

It is such a big summer for Spurs. If Daniel Levy makes another wrong managerial decision then he will no doubt receive a lot of heat from the Spurs fan base.

(Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)