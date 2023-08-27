Michael Stewart admits he’s very confused by one aspect of Brendan Rodgers’s Celtic transfer policy

Celtic’s transfer policy and how they have conducted their business has been called into question over the past couple of weeks.

Brendan Rodgers has added six new faces to his squad, with a seventh on the way, but it seems that the quality of those signings has been brought into question after disappointing results against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

And it seems that BBC pundit Michael Stewart has been left confused about how Celtic have conducted their business after what he heard Brendan Rodgers say about the clubs recent transfer additions.

Stewart said [BBC Sportsound], “I thought it was quite telling when Brendan Rodgers spoke about how they have bulked up the squad, but they need to strengthen the starting eleven and they’ll be looking to do that.

“Surely that’s what you do first of all? You look to strengthen your starting eleven because those games are imminent and you need to get this starting eleven up and running and then you can look to bolster your squad.

“I don’t think, ideally, you’d be looking to do it in reverse. Which is almost what the manager was insinuating there.

“By the way, I think he’s right. I think that is a fair reflection of what has happened with the transfers, but I don’t think that’s ideally how you would be looking to actually do the work.”

Celtic have a lot of work to do ahead of Friday’s deadline

Brendan Rodgers’ transfer business has not only confused Michael Stewart, it’s also causing much frustration amongst the Celtic supporters.

When the Irishman inherited the club, he was taking over a Treble winning side with established first team players who have Champions League experience.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

This season was about the club kicking on and continuing their domination of Scottish football whilst making inroads in Europe.

Granted, injuries haven’t helped, but with players now admitting that they are struggling to find form and one in particular airing his Celtic grievances in public, Rodgers has a lot of plates he needs to keep spinning if wants to avoid this season crashing down on him.

The transfer window is coming to a close. If Rodgers is intent on adding those first team players that he so badly needs to the squad before Friday, the fans will be hoping that there are a couple of deals well down the line before the window closes at the end of the week.

In other news, Chris Sutton issues challenge to Celtic ahead of transfer deadline day