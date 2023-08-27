Chris Sutton issues challenge to Celtic ahead of transfer deadline day

The pressure is now on Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board to deliver in the transfer window this week.

After another toothless performance against St Johnstone at Celtic Park, the need to add quality to the squad has been brought sharply back into focus after Brendan Rodgers’ side dropped two points at home yesterday.

And former Celtic striker, Chris Sutton, has issued his former club a challenge ahead of the transfer window closing and with the Glasgow Derby in mind next Sunday.

Sutton took to social media outlet X to express his concern at the current goings on at Celtic when he posted, “I said this last week re Celtic needing to act… we are where we are but it’s a huge week for Brendan Rodgers and the recruitment team or whoever is signing the players?…”

Sutton seems to be questioning Celtic’s transfer policy

Sutton has been very clever here. In one simple post, he has put the spotlight on Celtic’s transfer policy and seems to be questioning who is signing the players this summer.

But regardless, the former Celtic hero has been absolutely consistent in his messaging over the last ten days.

He hasn’t been convinced that Celtic’s transfer business has been good enough and he’s been proven correct.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

With the greatest of respect, Celtic should not be dropping points at home to St Johnstone. Especially when they were sitting bottom of the table without a goal to their name.

This Celtic side needs to find a spark if they are to pull themselves from this mini-slump in form.

With Sead Haksabanovic apparently unhappy at the club, there is a lot of work needing done, not only to get new players in but to also get the current ones on board and fight for that green and white jersey.

