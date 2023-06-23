Mesut Ozil says £15m player Arsenal reportedly want is better than him

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Arda Guler this summer, and Mesut Ozil thinks the young Turk is going to be a star one day.

The Gunners have been very active in this window so far. Bids have gone in for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, while a deal has reportedly been agreed to sign Kai Havertz in the coming days.

Among the other names linked with a move to Arsenal is Fenerbahce youngster Guler. Ozil raved about him while speaking to Marca.

Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mesut Ozil says Arsenal target Arda Guler is even better than him

Things ended badly for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal, but the German was one of the best attacking midfielders in the world during his prime.

Ozil’s vision was better than anyone else’s in Europe, and his passing was sublime too. His arrival in 2013 completely changed Arsenal’s fortunes, and he still has many fans in North London.

Martin Odegaard has taken Ozil’s place at Arsenal and he has been brilliant. The Norwegian will need a successor too one day, and young Arda Guler of Fenerbahce could be the one.

Turkish Football revealed about three weeks ago that Arsenal and Newcastle United were leading the race to sign Guler this summer, and Fabrizio Romano revealed he will be available for just £15 million.

Not every Arsenal fan knows Guler – Ozil’s words about him, however, should tell you everything you need to know.

He said: “Is there a number 10 better than me? I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in, may God protect him: his name is Arda Güler.”

TBR View:

Arda Guler is a fine talent, and it’s no surprise that Arsenal are keen to sign him.

The youngster, still just 18 years old, is very highly rated in Turkey, so much so that he has been compared to the greatest footballer on the planet – Lionel Messi.

Guler is very likely to leave Fenerbahce this summer, and a number of top clubs in England and abroad are reportedly keeping a close eye on him.

He would be a fine signing for Arsenal if they can get him, especially considering that he’ll cost just £15 million.