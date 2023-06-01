Report: Arsenal and Newcastle leading the race to sign the new Lionel Messi











Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Fenerbahce star Arda Guler in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners and the Magpies have both had a sensational Premier League campaign. Arsenal went toe-to-toe against Manchester City for large parts of the season, while Newcastle made it into the top four and qualified for the Champions League.

Both clubs are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window, and Guler is the latest name to come out of the rumour mill, according to Turkish Football.

Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Arda Guler has been widely viewed as one of Fenerbache’s finest talents.

The attacking midfielder, who is still only 18 years old, has been in the news for about a year now, and he has been linked with numerous clubs in the Premier League.

The £22 million-rated Turk has scored six goals and provided six assists in just 16 starts for Fenerbache this season, which is a very impressive return for someone so young.

Guler, branded as a player with ‘superstar potential‘, will enter the final two years of his contract this summer. His club don’t necessarily want to lose him, but the report claims they are willing to let him go if a good offer arrives.

It has also been claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle United have already made contact with Guler’s family, who represents him, and are now leading the race to sign him this summer.

Arsenal target Arda Guler – Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Turkish Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, and players like him are very, very rare to find.

However, many in Turkey are convinced that Guler is just like the Argentine World Cup winner, so much so that he has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Lionel Messi‘.

The teenager, like Messi, can play on the right wing, as a number 10 and also a second striker. His dribbling and the way he moves with the ball are just a joy to watch, and he has the potential to be a top player in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Newcastle will lodge an official bid to sign Guler in the coming days.

Photo by Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

