Report: Newcastle hold talks with reps of the 'Turkish Lionel Messi'











The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United want to sign Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler as they look to bolster their squad.

According to ajansspor, Newcastle have held talks with the family of Guler in hopes of pushing through a summer move.

The young star has been hailed by many as the ‘Turkish Lionel Messi’. The report goes on to suggest that he has a £17.3million release clause.

The exciting thing about this release clause is the fact that it gets reduced to just £4.4million if he plays less than 1500 minutes of game time this season.

(Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Newcastle interested in Arda Guler

It is no shock to see the 18-year-old attacking midfielder start to get linked to the Premier League. He is already a key player for Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Guler, who is a Football Manager 23 wonderkid, has already featured 46 times professionally for the Turkish club so far. In these matches, he has scored nine goals and also picked up nine assists.

The player would be a huge asset for Newcastle should they choose to sign him. He would probably not be someone who goes straight into the side. Despite this, he would be a great option from the bench and no doubt he would be a consistent starter after a few seasons.

He is still so young, so has many years to get even better. His potential is frightening. It does look like Newcastle could get away with the cheaper release clause as well. It will be tight though as he has played around 1100 minutes.

(Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)