Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Fenerbahce youngster Arda Guler this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on his release clause.

The Gunners are set to be very active in this window. Central midfield is the priority, but like they do every summer, don’t be surprised to see Edu bring in a really talented young player.

Fenerbahce’s Guler, who is still just 18, could be the player, and Romano has claimed on Twitter that he’ll be available for a very affordable fee this summer.

Photo by Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Arda Guler has a £15m release clause

Just two weeks ago, Turkish Football claimed that Newcastle United and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Arda Guler this summer.

The outlet claimed that the Gunners have already made contact with Guler’s family, who represent him, over a move to England before the start of next season.

Guler is one of Turkey’s finest young talents. He has had a very impressive season for Fenerbahce as well, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in just 18 starts.

It’s only a matter of time before Guler leaves Fenerbahce for a bigger club, and Romano has claimed that he has an active release clause that makes him available for just £15 million.

He tweeted: “Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m (£15m) fee net after taxes/solidarity

“…yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player.”

TBR View:

Arda Guler is a fine talent.

Everyone in Turkey knows how good he is and how huge his potential is. He has even been branded as the new Lionel Messi, which is an outrageous compliment to give to someone so young.

Guler, still only 18, is extremely versatile. He can play on both wings, as a number eight, 10 and even as a second striker. He is phenomenal on the ball and he will only get better in the coming years.

Arsenal have had real success with the acquisitions of young players over the last few years. Guler could well be Edu’s next impressive teenage signing.