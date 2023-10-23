‘Superb’: Callum McGregor says 22-year-old is a ‘top player’ and so important for Celtic right now

Celtic’s outstanding performance against Hearts was one that was coming. The fans saw glimpses of the Brendan Rodgers plan coming together just before the international break against Kilmarnock.

But now, they have seen the team at its free-flowing best and I think it is fair to say that their rivals must be very wary now.

Hearts barely got a sniff against the Glasgow giants. In fact, apart from their consolation goal, the Tynecastle club were largely anonymous yesterday afternoon.

And that was, largely, down to Matt O’Riley. The Danish u21 international put in a Man of the Match performance as Celtic restored their seven-point lead at the top of the SPFL. And his captain, Callum McGregor, was left in awe of the 22-year-old.

McGregor said post-match [Sky Sports], “He’s been superb. Probably a little bit of luck in terms of the sooner you get a goal then you feel good about yourself.

“But he’s come back and the summer in incredible condition because he worked really, really hard over the summer and he totally deserves his vein of form and his goals and assists.

“He’s such an important player for the team. He makes us tic in that first phase of the game and he’s joining in and getting goals and coming up with big goals and assists.

“So he’s a top player and he just keeps working.”

Matt O’Riley will earn Celtic millions in the transfer market

Now, before anyone accuses me of trying to usher the midfielder out the door, all I’m merely suggesting is that O’Riley is making Leeds United’s £10m transfer offer look like chump change.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Celtic fans know a class player when they see one, they have seen plenty of them across the years at Parkhead and O’Riley will go down as one of the best when the time comes for him to move on.

Thankfully though, the midfielder is happy at Celtic and has just signed a new long-term deal at the club.

If any clubs do show interest in his services in the future, they will need to at least double Leeds’ original offer to get the conversation even started with the Paradise hierarchy.

