23-year-old Celtic player posts wordless response after making international team of the week

The international break is over (thank goodness I hear most of you cry!) but I suppose the last two weeks have given us a look at how some of Celtic’s players have fared amongst some of the best in the world.

Liam Scales, Callum McGregor and Gustaf Lagerbielke have all done relatively well for their countries but there is one man who has shone during this two-week period.

Luis Palma has been on duty with Honduras and has featured in both fixtures against Cuba. The 0-0 draw and 4-0 win over the North American side and CONCACAF have named him as one of the top performers in Honduras’ qualifying group.

Palma was delighted with the recognition and posted a wordless response on social media channel X (formerly Twitter):

And I have to be honest, it’s well deserved. I have followed Palma very closely on TBR Celtic since the international break started and I think it’s fair to say that I was surprised at just how highly rated he is in his homeland.

On top of that, Palma has been in great form over not just this international window but the previous one as well.

His assist in the 4-0 win against Cuba was reminiscent of his well-taken goal against Motherwell in the 2-1 win at Fir Park.

Palma has been very impressive since signing for Celtic in the summer. After an initial slow start, the Honduran has been starting to find his form under Brendan Rodgers and at his age, he is just going to get better.

With Celtic now facing a trip to Tynecastle on Sunday, Palma will surely be one of the first names on the Celtic boss’ teamsheet as, traditionally, Gorgie is a difficult place to visit and Celtic will need his guile and his right foot available to increase their chances of taking all three points back to Glasgow.

