‘A lot’: Journalist says at least two sides were trying to sign ‘wonderful’ 21-year-old Celtic player this summer

Young Celtic star, Liel Abada was the subject of interest from two huge European clubs this summer according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph.

The Hoops managed to secure the 21-year-old ‘wonderful‘ Celtic talent onto a new long-term contract this summer but it seems that interest in the young Israeli was high.

Joseph said [GiveMeSport], “I think Abada and O’Riley really like Rodgers’ style. So, I think those two players could flourish under Rodgers.

“Abada has agreed on new terms after there was a lot of interest in him. Sporting CP and Ajax were looking, but Celtic have kept hold of him.”

Liel Abada is crucial to Celtic

Abada has been a revelation since signing for Celtic over two years ago. Ange Postecoglou brought the youngster in as a raw 19-year-old from Maccabi Petah Tikva and he was an instant hit.

In his first season in Paradise, Abada made an incredible 54 appearances scoring 15 goals and creating 11.

His two most memorable (and important) goals for Celtic that season were the last-minute winner against Dundee United in the 1-0 win at Celtic Park in February which set up a top-of-the-table clash with Rangers the following week.

Abada also scored and created an assist in that 3-0 win over the Ibrox club and Celtic went on to eventually win the league.

His second season at the Hoops was a bit more stop/start. Despite still making 47 appearances, many of these were from the bench as he has to bide his time on the sidelines due to the form of Jota and Daizen Maeda.

Even so, Abada still scored 13 goals and created 11 as he helped the Bhoys win yet another domestic treble.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Abada has already shown signs of improvement under Brendan Rodgers this season so it is little wonder Ajax and Lisbon were sniffing around in the summer.

Unfortunately, Abada sustained an injury whilst on international duty with Israel this week (yes, I know!) and will be out for about a month. [Daily Record]

One thing is certain though, when Abada does return from injury, he will be an extremely important player for Celtic this season.

In other news, ‘Worries me’: Barry Ferguson says Celtic now have two players who can do something no Rangers players can