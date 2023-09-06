‘Brilliant’: Ally McCoist left amazed at what 28-year-old Celtic player did vs Rangers

Former Rangers striker, Ally McCoist was left amazed at the quality of Celtic striker, Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal in the 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The TalkSport presenter was clearly in the mood for praising Celtic players today after his comments about Callum McGregor earlier today, and now he has decided to continue that with his opinion on the Japanese striker’s volley on Sunday.

McCoist said [TalkSport], “The goal was a brilliant finish. But I have also gone on record as saying Callum McGregor was excellent in the first half.

“I thought the goal was the one real piece of quality in the game from Kyogo who can finish.

“He probably had another couple of chances to score by the way.”

Kyogo’s finish was just sublime. The confidence to take a 20-yard shot on the volley in mid-stride was an incredible piece of skill by the Japan international.

Of course, the Celtic fans are no strangers to Kyogo and his clinical finishing. They have witnessed it on numerous occasions. With 20 in his first season and 34 in his second, Kyogo has given the supporters varying types of goals to celebrate over the past two seasons.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

His winning goal against Hibs in the 2021 League Cup Final was a thing of beauty as he deftly lobbed the Easter Road ‘keeper, Matt Macey.

And how many times have the fans seen him score impressive headers and near-post flicks? Kyogo can score all kinds of goals which makes him one of the most important players in the Celtic team.

The 28-year-old is already on three goals this season and it would take a brave person to bet against him surpassing his overall tally of 34 in 50 appearances last season.

