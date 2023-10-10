‘Massive money’: Pundit believes Celtic are set to make millions on player that left three seasons ago

The great thing about Celtic’s transfer model is that not only do they make a significant mark-up on selling players with potential, they also look set to benefit look after these players have moved on.

The Celtic support has seen that over the decades. More notably with Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk left Celtic to join Southampton and when Liverpool snapped him up, the club benefited from a sell-on clause rumoured to be in the realms of 10-15%.

That meant Celtic received a minimum of £7.5m for the classy defender and Tam McManus believes that the club are set to benefit once more with Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong left Celtic to join Bayer Leverkusen three seasons ago and recently signed a new contract extension at the Bundesliga club.

The youngster has admirers across the game and he has been tipped for moves to the tune of £35m. And this will benefit Celtic in the future.

McManus said [PLZ Soccer], “Celtic, their policy is to sign young players for £2m-£3m and try and sell them on £10m, £15m, £20m with a big sell-on clause.

“And they’ve done it in the past. [Virgil] van Dijk, [Victor] Wanyama.

“And [Jeremie] Frimpong who they are going to do it with, he is going to go for massive money.”

MORE CELTIC STORIES

How much will Celtic receive for the sale of Jeremie Frimpong?

Well, that really depends on two things. The sell-on clause Celtic have included and how much a team is willing to pay for him.

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Celtic are said to have insisted on a ‘significant‘ sell-on clause being inserted into the Bayer Leverkusen deal. Whilst other outlets claimed the club are set to receive a ‘mega transfer windfall‘, the Glasgow Times claimed that Celtic could receive as much as 30% of the profit Leverkusen make on the young Dutch defender.

So taking that as a starting point and the £50m rumour that Manchester United were interested in paying for him, Celtic could rake in as much as much as £11.45m for Frimpong.

That’s an incredible amount of money to receive for a player that had already earned the club an estimated £7.9m profit.

Of course, this all depends on how much clubs are willing to pay for a highly rated 22-year-old Dutch footballer who is on the cusp of the international team. £50m sounds really cheap, doesn’t it?

In other news, ‘Miles ahead’: Pundit says Celtic will be ‘out of sight’ of Rangers with incoming £60m windfall